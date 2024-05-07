Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.