Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2,428.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 280,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

TFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.