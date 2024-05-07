1,707 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

ADI opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

