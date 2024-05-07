Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2193 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

DLAKY stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

