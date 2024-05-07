LSV Asset Management Has $19.64 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

