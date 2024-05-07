LSV Asset Management Purchases 41,147 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

