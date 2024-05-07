CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Plans Dividend of €0.02

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth EUR Stock Performance

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other CVC Income & Growth EUR news, insider Esther Gilbert bought 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,246.04). In related news, insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,914.08 ($37,580.50). Also, insider Esther Gilbert bought 3,977 shares of CVC Income & Growth EUR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,246.04). 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVC Income & Growth EUR

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

