Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,462 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.49. 2,651,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

