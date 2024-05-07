S&T Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

STBA stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.