United Overseas Australia Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
United Overseas Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.
About United Overseas Australia
