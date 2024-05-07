ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $900.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.88.

NOW opened at $726.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $429.05 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $752.29 and its 200 day moving average is $716.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

