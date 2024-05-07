FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

NYSE:FMC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 57.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in FMC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in FMC by 25.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FMC by 77.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

