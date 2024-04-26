Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 58,900 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $180.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.49.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.