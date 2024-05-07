Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

