Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Aegon Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AEG opened at $6.47 on Friday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

