SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $127.85. 79,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.