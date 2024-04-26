SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $127.85. 79,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.