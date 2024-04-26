The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,324,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.13. 504,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,719. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

