Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $805,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ECL traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.92. 1,208,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,369. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $233.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.