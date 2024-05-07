1,594 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,509,000 after acquiring an additional 198,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.39. The company had a trading volume of 474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.93 and its 200-day moving average is $263.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.49 and a fifty-two week high of $377.80.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

