Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE CBT traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. 753,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $103.46.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

