The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,427,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,901. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.