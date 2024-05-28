Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 524,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,745. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

