Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SEI Investments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. 479,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,832. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

