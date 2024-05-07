Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.7%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.20. 10,217,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,000,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

