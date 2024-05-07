Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $729,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.56. 1,067,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $172.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

