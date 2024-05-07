Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 9,468 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

