Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,054 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,411,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,981,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.