Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $892,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AME traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.58. The stock had a trading volume of 999,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,158. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.