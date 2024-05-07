Danaher Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.89. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock worth $25,997,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

