Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,852 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,076. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

