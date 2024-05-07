Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $202,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

