Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

