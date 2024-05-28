IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 3,238,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,292. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

