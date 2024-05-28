PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ PTCT remained flat at $37.20 on Tuesday. 211,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,357. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,545,000 after buying an additional 568,171 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,605,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

