Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 214,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 159,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.8 %

Tesla stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,516,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,068,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average is $204.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.