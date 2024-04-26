Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PNC stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.29. 240,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,147. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.97. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

