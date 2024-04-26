Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $2.93 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY remained flat at $120.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,620. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

