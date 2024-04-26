Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases 3,897 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 498,958 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 103,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,100. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.