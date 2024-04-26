VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

