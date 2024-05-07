Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 37,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 over the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

