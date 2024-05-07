Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.80.

NYSE ALB opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 49.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

