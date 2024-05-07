Teekay (TK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Trading Down 0.1 %

TK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. Teekay has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $693.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.