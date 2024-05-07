AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

