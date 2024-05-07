Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

