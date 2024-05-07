Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.