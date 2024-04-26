Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 4,100 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

