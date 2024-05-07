Berenberg Bank Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £130

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($150.75) to £130 ($163.32) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.42) to GBX 9,900 ($124.37) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($157.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a £110 ($138.19) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.57 ($147.70).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) during trading hours on Friday, reaching £121.18 ($152.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.95. The company has a market capitalization of £187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,746.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($118.86) and a fifty-two week high of £124.88 ($156.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.