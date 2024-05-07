American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Water Works by 39.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,624,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 95,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

American Water Works stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 789,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,296. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.40%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.