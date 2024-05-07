ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,685. The company has a market capitalization of $384.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

