Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 16,642 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD remained flat at $28.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

